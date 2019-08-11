3 people charged after noise complaint devolves into altercation, Jasper officers assaulted

Jasper RCMP officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at the Pine Bungalows Saturday night and the call did not go smoothly.

Officers arrived on the scene just after midnight. They discovered one of the people there, a 31-year-old woman from White Rock, B.C., had a warrant for her arrest out of Edmonton. She was taken into custody.

Her husband, RCMP said, “came out of a cabin and interfered with officers as they were taking his wife away.”

According to RCMP, the 29-year-old man, also from White Rock, was being “very disruptive and belligerent which caused multiple guests to come out of their cabins wondering what was the cause of such a disturbance.”

He was arrested for obstructing the enjoyment of property. During his arrest, he allegedly physically resisted officers and uttered threats against them, RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

While officers were trying to take the man into custody, his friend “physically interfered with the arresting officers and was arrested for obstructing a police officer,” RCMP said.

“His wife ran up to the scene and assaulted one of the officers,” police added. “She was placed under arrest but a significant altercation ensued which resulted in police deploying a conducted energy weapon (taser) on her.”

RCMP said her handcuffed husband kicked an officer who was on the ground arresting the man’s wife.

RCMP called in additional police officers and a Parks Canada law enforcement warden. Everyone involved in the altercation was taken into custody.

Three people are facing charges under the Criminal Code. However, since charges have not yet been officially sworn, RCMP are not releasing the names of the trio.

The 29-year-old man from White Rock is facing charges of resisting arrest, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

A 28-year-old man from Edmonton is facing charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

A 28-year-old woman from Edmonton is facing two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

No charges were laid against the 31-year-old woman from B.C. who was taken into custody on her arrest warrant.

All suspects are scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on Sept. 12.