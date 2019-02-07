Alberta RCMP officer assaulted while breaking up bar brawl: police
An Alberta RCMP officer was assaulted while responding to a fight outside a nightclub in the mountain town of Jasper last month, police say.
Mounties say they broke up a fight involving multiple people at the Athabasca Hotel nightclub at around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 27. They made two arrests.
In a Wednesday news release, Jasper RCMP said one of the suspects resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers. Officers used a stun gun on the man and took him into custody.
EMS treated one man who had a glass broken on his head. He was taken to hospital but released the next morning. RCMP said he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Ryley William Miller, 26, from Edson, is charged with assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.
Michael Cyrull, 29, from Spruce Grove, is charged with assault and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
