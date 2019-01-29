Alberta homeowners watching robbery on security system shout to scare off thieves: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are searching for four suspects they say were scared off after the absent homeowners watched the robbery on security cameras and used an intercom to shout at the suspects to leave.

Thorsby RCMP said on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m., two men and two women broke into a home on Highway 622.

READ MORE: RCMP partners with community watch groups to deter crime in rural Alberta

The owners, who were not home at the time, watched via a doorbell security camera as the suspects began stealing items from the home. They also called 911.

The owners watched as several items were taken from the home, including an Apple iMac desktop computer, a camera and a 12-inch travel tv.

RCMP said the homeowners started yelling through the doorbell intercom, and the suspects fled the property.

READ MORE: Two charged after Alberta RCMP come across ‘robbery in progress’

They were seen leaving in an early 2000 gold or beige Cadillac CTS Sedan. The licence plate number is not known.

The four people, see in the photos above, are described as:

Suspect one: a man in his mid-20s, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket and white shirt.

Suspect two: Another man in his mid-20s, with short, dark hair. RCMP said he was wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants with white stripes, similar to a tracksuit.

Suspect three: A woman in her mid-20s with dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a beige-coloured coat with fur trim around the hood, black hoodie with a pink emblem, grey leggings and hiking boots.

Suspect four: A slim woman, wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and white baseball hat.

RCMP said all four are believed to be of First Nations descent.

READ MORE: Local leaders, RCMP host forum focusing on rural crime in northern Alberta

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who knows anything else about the theft is asked to contact Thorsby RCMP or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

Thorsby is about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.