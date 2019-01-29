Alberta homeowners watching robbery on security system shout to scare off thieves: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are searching for four suspects they say were scared off after the absent homeowners watched the robbery on security cameras and used an intercom to shout at the suspects to leave.
Thorsby RCMP said on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m., two men and two women broke into a home on Highway 622.
The owners, who were not home at the time, watched via a doorbell security camera as the suspects began stealing items from the home. They also called 911.
The owners watched as several items were taken from the home, including an Apple iMac desktop computer, a camera and a 12-inch travel tv.
RCMP said the homeowners started yelling through the doorbell intercom, and the suspects fled the property.
They were seen leaving in an early 2000 gold or beige Cadillac CTS Sedan. The licence plate number is not known.
The four people, see in the photos above, are described as:
RCMP said all four are believed to be of First Nations descent.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or who knows anything else about the theft is asked to contact Thorsby RCMP or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.
Thorsby is about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
