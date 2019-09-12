Shooting near Prince Albert, Sask. leaves man with serious injuries

Prince Albert RCMP believes a shooting that left a man with serious injuries was not a random incident.

Police said they received a 911 call on Wednesday morning from a man stating he was injured and needed help.

Officers located the man in a rural area off Highway 2 and 15th Street NW in the RM of Buckland, police said.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics in stable condition for treatment of a serious wound injury, which police said was non-life-threatening.

An examination of the area where the man was found has been completed, police said, and they believe there is no risk to the public as they continue their investigation.

Police are now asking the public for help.

Investigators said they want to hear from anyone travelling in the area early Wednesday morning who witnessed any suspicious activity or unusual items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500, Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP (7267), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

