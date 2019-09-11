View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 12:38 pm

Police release sketch of La Ronge, Sask. sexual assault suspect

A woman said she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking on a trail in a La Ronge neighbourhood on June 20, police said.

Police are searching for a man after a reported sexual assault in a northern Saskatchewan community.

The alleged assault took place on June 20 in La Ronge, police said.

A woman told police she was walking on a trail in the Bell’s Point neighbourhood late that evening when she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

La Ronge RCMP has now released a sketch of the suspect.

He is described as being in his early 30s, six-feet four-inches tall, 200 pounds with short, black hair, dark-coloured eyes, crooked yellow teeth and thick eyebrows.

Police said the suspect was wearing a faded black T-shirt with a white AC/DC logo, jeans, a baseball cap and steel-toed work boots at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

