Police release sketch of La Ronge, Sask. sexual assault suspect
Police are searching for a man after a reported sexual assault in a northern Saskatchewan community.
The alleged assault took place on June 20 in La Ronge, police said.
A woman told police she was walking on a trail in the Bell’s Point neighbourhood late that evening when she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
La Ronge RCMP has now released a sketch of the suspect.
He is described as being in his early 30s, six-feet four-inches tall, 200 pounds with short, black hair, dark-coloured eyes, crooked yellow teeth and thick eyebrows.
Police said the suspect was wearing a faded black T-shirt with a white AC/DC logo, jeans, a baseball cap and steel-toed work boots at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
