72 year-old Saskatoon man facing sexual assault charges

A 72 year-old Saskatoon man has been charged after a disturbing incident at a Stonebridge care facility in March.

Saskatoon police say two women, ages 78 and 86, were found in a bathroom at the care home with a man who was exposing himself.

Following an investigation by the SPS sex crimes unit, the man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation.

Police say the victims are residents of the care facility and in a vulnerable state.

The accused is not a resident.

He appeared in court Monday morning. His next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13 in Saskatoon provincial court.