80 charges for 5 people caught in stolen car: Saskatoon police

Five people are facing roughly 80 total charges after Saskatoon police said they were caught in a reported stolen vehicle with numerous weapons.

The Buick Regal was first spotted by a patrol officer at around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Avenue D North and 23rd Street West, police said.

When the officer tried to stop the Buick, the driver refused to pull over and was able to get away, according to police.

The air support unit was able to locate the car, police said, and members of the unit said they saw it stop on Avenue R North where one person got out and threw items over a fence.

The vehicle then continued to the 2500-block of 33rd Street West where two more people got out of the car and fled, police said.

The car then went to Wedge Road and 33rd Street West where officers said they attempted another traffic stop, but the driver drove away.

The officers said they then successfully used a tire deflation device, but the Buick continued out of the city until it was forced into the ditch, police said.

Police said they were able to catch the fleeing suspects and seized loaded firearms, knives, hatchets, bear mace, ammunition, cellphones, and drug paraphernalia.

Two women, 22 and 36, and three men, 25, 26 and 27, are facing numerous charges including evading police, dangerous driving, and firearm-related offences.

