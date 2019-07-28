Man taken to hospital after reported stabbing in King George neighbourhood

Police are investigating after officers found a 33-year-old man who had reportedly been stabbed in the 700 block of Saskatoon’s Avenue J South early Sunday morning.

Officers received a report of a stabbing at about 1:39 a.m. According to Saskatoon police, the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, and he was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services in stable condition.

READ MORE: 2 women arrested after stabbing sends Saskatoon man to hospital: police

Officers then located a 28-year-old male suspect nearby and arrested him without incident. He will appear before a justice on Sunday night.

Police say officers are also looking for two female suspects who “may have been involved,” but there is no description for them at this time.

The targeted enforcement unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.