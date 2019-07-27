2 women arrested after stabbing sends Saskatoon man to hospital: police

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in Leif Erickson Park on Friday evening, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers say they arrived in the area at 9:39 p.m. to find a man suffering from stab wounds and transported him to hospital via Medavie Health Services.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

Police then located and arrested two women — 27 and 28 years old, respectively — at two separate residences nearby. They say the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The targeted enforcement unit and patrol officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.