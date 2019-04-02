Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Saskatoon convenience store

A stabbing outside a Saskatoon convenience store on Monday evening has resulted in charges against a wanted man.

Police were called to a report of an injured person in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT.

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were told a man entered the store and engaged in a verbal confrontation with the victim.

They then left the store and a physical altercation ensued, police said, adding it was believed the man was stabbed at that time.

The investigation led officers to an apartment building in the 1100-block of Avenue W North where a 21-year-old man was arrested. Police believed he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault and breaching probation. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant.

Saskatoon police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

