Man forced into SUV, beaten and stabbed: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a man was assaulted and stabbed by two men who forced him into a vehicle.

The man said he was walking in the area of King Street and 6th Avenue in City Park on Monday afternoon when he was forced into a newer black SUV by two men.

READ MORE: Food delivery driver robbed in North Battleford, Sask.

Police said he was beaten and stabbed and then dropped off on Boychuk Drive in College Park East.

He then approached a person and asked for help.

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital for what police said was treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man arrested by high-risk offender unit, charged with voyeurism in Saskatoon

Descriptions of the suspects are limited. Both are Caucasian; the driver was wearing a black hoodie and the passenger a red hoodie.

Police said the suspects and victim are not known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.