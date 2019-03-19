Man forced into SUV, beaten and stabbed: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say a man was assaulted and stabbed by two men who forced him into a vehicle.
The man said he was walking in the area of King Street and 6th Avenue in City Park on Monday afternoon when he was forced into a newer black SUV by two men.
READ MORE: Food delivery driver robbed in North Battleford, Sask.
Police said he was beaten and stabbed and then dropped off on Boychuk Drive in College Park East.
He then approached a person and asked for help.
The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital for what police said was treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Man arrested by high-risk offender unit, charged with voyeurism in Saskatoon
Descriptions of the suspects are limited. Both are Caucasian; the driver was wearing a black hoodie and the passenger a red hoodie.
Police said the suspects and victim are not known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.