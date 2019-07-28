Crime
July 28, 2019 8:33 pm

Man arrested after break-in on Royal University Hospital property

By Online Producer  Global News

A man was arrested at the Royal University Hospital's property early Sunday morning, according to Saskatoon police.

Global News
A A

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a break-and-enter on the Royal University Hospital’s property, according to Saskatoon police.

Police say the man had a knife on him in the staff break area.

READ MORE: Man attacked with machete during break and enter in Saskatoon

Security officers held the man in custody until police arrived at around 2:15 a.m. and arrested him without incident.

Officers say they found a sawed-off rifle in the man’s backpack, along with a knife and bolt cutters.

He is facing “numerous” firearm and weapon-related charges, along with charges related to breaches and possession of break and enter tools, according to police.

The suspect is in court to see a justice of the peace Sunday night.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Breaking and Entering
Rifle
Royal University Hospital
Royal University Hospital break-in
Saskatoon Crime
Saskatoon Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.