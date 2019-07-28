Man arrested after break-in on Royal University Hospital property

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a break-and-enter on the Royal University Hospital’s property, according to Saskatoon police.

Police say the man had a knife on him in the staff break area.

Security officers held the man in custody until police arrived at around 2:15 a.m. and arrested him without incident.

Officers say they found a sawed-off rifle in the man’s backpack, along with a knife and bolt cutters.

He is facing “numerous” firearm and weapon-related charges, along with charges related to breaches and possession of break and enter tools, according to police.

The suspect is in court to see a justice of the peace Sunday night.

