December 27, 2018 11:49 am

Saskatoon police dog Loki helps nab 2 break and enter suspects

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police dog Loki tracked two break and enter suspects in a two-hour period Thursday morning in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police dog Loki had a busy Thursday morning, helping catch two suspects in separate break and enters.

Police said the first break-in happened just after midnight in the 1600-block of Avenue B North where someone reported a window had been broken.

Loki tracked a suspect to a home in the 1800-block of Avenue D North where a man was arrested in a bedroom.

Police said the man was wearing shoes that matched the foot impressions Loki tracked.

The 41-year-old man is charged with break and enter, and breach of probation.

Loki was called back into action two hours later after police received a report of a man throwing a large rock through the window of a business in the 700-block of 2nd Avenue North.

Police said he was seen leaving with what was believed to be a cash register.

Loki tracked the suspect to the 400-block of 3rd Avenue North where police said a man matching the description of the rock thrower was seen getting into a vehicle.

He was arrested after a traffic stop by members of the guns and gangs unit.

A 44-year-old man is charged with break and enter, and possession of break-in instruments.

