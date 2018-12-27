Saskatoon police dog Loki helps nab 2 break and enter suspects
Saskatoon police dog Loki had a busy Thursday morning, helping catch two suspects in separate break and enters.
Police said the first break-in happened just after midnight in the 1600-block of Avenue B North where someone reported a window had been broken.
READ MORE: Woman wanted in Loon Lake, Sask. shooting turns herself into police
Loki tracked a suspect to a home in the 1800-block of Avenue D North where a man was arrested in a bedroom.
Police said the man was wearing shoes that matched the foot impressions Loki tracked.
The 41-year-old man is charged with break and enter, and breach of probation.
READ MORE: Vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision leaves scene on Big River First Nation
Loki was called back into action two hours later after police received a report of a man throwing a large rock through the window of a business in the 700-block of 2nd Avenue North.
Police said he was seen leaving with what was believed to be a cash register.
Loki tracked the suspect to the 400-block of 3rd Avenue North where police said a man matching the description of the rock thrower was seen getting into a vehicle.
He was arrested after a traffic stop by members of the guns and gangs unit.
A 44-year-old man is charged with break and enter, and possession of break-in instruments.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.