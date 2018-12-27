Woman wanted in Loon Lake, Sask. shooting turns herself into police

A woman wanted in a shooting at a home in Loon Lake, Sask., has turned herself into police.

Loon Lake RCMP said they were contacted by Kyla Cheenanow, 18, on Dec. 24 stating she wanted to turn herself in.

She was arrested a short time later at a home in the community.

A warrant was issued for Cheenanow after a man was shot on Dec. 22.

He was able to make his way to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and has since been released.

Cheenanow, who is from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, is charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm while not authorized, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She is scheduled to appear Thursday in Meadow Lake provincial court.

Loon Lake is roughly 290 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.