Canada
December 24, 2018 4:23 pm
Updated: December 24, 2018 4:27 pm

Vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision leaves scene on Big River First Nation

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Big River RCMP are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that took place this past weekend.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP say a man is dead after a pedestrian collision on Big River First Nation this past weekend.

Emergency services were called at roughly 10:45 p.m. CT on Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Boy hospitalized with serious injuries after hit and run in Saskatoon

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not released by police.

Big River RCMP said the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene.

A forensic collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.

Big River First Nation is approximately 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Big River EMS
Big River First Nation
Big River RCMP
Fatal Crash
Forensic Collision Analyst
Pedestrian Collision
Sask RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News