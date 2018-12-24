Vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision leaves scene on Big River First Nation

RCMP say a man is dead after a pedestrian collision on Big River First Nation this past weekend.

Emergency services were called at roughly 10:45 p.m. CT on Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Boy hospitalized with serious injuries after hit and run in Saskatoon

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not released by police.

Big River RCMP said the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene.

A forensic collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.

Big River First Nation is approximately 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.