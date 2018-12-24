Vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision leaves scene on Big River First Nation
RCMP say a man is dead after a pedestrian collision on Big River First Nation this past weekend.
Emergency services were called at roughly 10:45 p.m. CT on Dec. 23.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not released by police.
Big River RCMP said the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene.
A forensic collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.
Big River First Nation is approximately 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
