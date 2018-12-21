Jogger dead after being being hit by vehicle near Hodgeville, Sask.

A 58-year-old woman from Hodgeville, Sask. is dead after being hit by a vehicle while jogging on Highway 19, north of the community.

Morse RCMP, Hodgeville first responders and Swift Current Ambulance responded to the collision on Thursday, Dec. 20.

Emergency service personnel declared the woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and attempted to help the woman until emergency services arrived.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the RCMP collision reconstruction team.

Hodgeville is about 80 kilometres southeast of Swift Current.