Calgary semi driver killed in Saskatchewan rollover

A Calgary semi driver is dead after a rollover on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan.

Moose Jaw RCMP said the rollover happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday at Parkbeg, Sask.

READ MORE: Man dead after Highway 5 crash east of Saskatoon

The 24-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was driving while distracted.

The highway was dry at the time, police said, and visibility was clear.

READ MORE: 5 injured, 1 seriously, after crash between train and SUV northeast of Regina

Traffic was re-routed for eight hours while a traffic reconstructionist investigated.

Parkbeg is roughly 125 kilometres west of Regina.