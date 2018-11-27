Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near North Battleford, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP said a 25-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 16 on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the collision one kilometre west of North Battleford, Sask., at roughly 10:40 a.m. CT.
Police said an eastbound vehicle lost control, crossed the centre median and struck a westbound vehicle.
A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released by police.
Two other occupants in the eastbound vehicle, including a two-year-old child, along with a 29-year-old woman from the westbound vehicle were all taken to Battlefords Union Hospital. Police said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
A RCMP collision analyst attended the crash scene.
