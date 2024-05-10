Menu

Canada

New drop-in centre opens for Regina youth

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
A drop-in centre for youth aged 12 years and up celebrates its grand opening where members who are in need could access programming and services. View image in full screen
A drop-in centre for youth aged 12 years and up celebrates its grand opening where members who are in need could access programming and services. Derek Putz / Global Regina
Youth aged 12 and up will now have a place that offers programming and supports in Regina.

On Thursday, a new drop-in centre located in Regina’s Core Community Park, celebrated its grand opening, a partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, Regina Youth Advisory Team, and John Howard Society.

“Youth who have some instability in their life whether that’s housing, mental health, or addictions are going to be accessing this drop-in, for the most part, and will need support with one thing or another,” said Lorne Gill, Community Outreach Programs Manager.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Some programming will involve culture, health, education and training for those who are in need of resources and support. The drop-in centre is funded through the Ministry of Social Services which is providing more than $165,000 annually.

“The Ministry of Social Services values youth voices as experts on their lived experiences,” stated Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky in a media release. “We appreciate the guidance from all Youth Advisory Teams in creating and delivering services designed to support them in their transition to independence. I also thank the Regina Youth Advisory Team and John Howard Society for leading the creation of this drop-in centre that will assist young people well into the future.”

Gill said the youth drop-in centre would not exist if it wasn’t for the hard work and brilliance of the youth.

“The youth who had to dig into their difficult past experiences to inform us on best practices and how to develop programs that are truly for and by youth,” said Gill. “This drop-in is a testament to the fact that the government is listening to the youth’s voices.”

 

 

 

