Regina woman killed on Highway 1 trying to avoid a deer

A woman from Regina who tried to avoid a deer on Highway 1 was killed when her vehicle flipped after hitting a parked semi.

Moose Jaw RCMP said a semi pulled over in the westbound lane of the highway roughly five kilometres east of Mortlach at around 9 p.m. CT Thursday.

The semi driver had hit and injured a deer, according to police.

They said the deer then went back on the highway and the driver of a passenger vehicle swerved to avoid the animal.

The vehicle hit the back of the parked semi and flipped.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Regina, was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

The lone passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old Regina man, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The highway was closed for over six hours while police investigated.

Mortlach is roughly 110 kilometres west of Regina.