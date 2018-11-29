Police on scene investigating a collision involving a train and SUV, north of Edenwold, Sask.

Members of the RCMP and Regina Police Service are on the scene of a collision involving an SUV and a train north and west of Edenwold, Sask.

RCMP and @reginapolice are on the scene of a collision involving a train and a vehicle on Grid 640 north of Edenwold. Police have confirmed the vehicle was carrying five people. Balgonie EMS and local fire are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/zQyhFN8XoG — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) November 29, 2018

The collision happened on Grid 640 and police have confirmed the vehicle was carrying five people.

All five occupants were transported to hospital with injuries, one is serious.

READ MORE: 45-year-old Regina man killed in collision west of city

An RCMP accident reconstructionist is on scene, but the investigation will fall to the CN police as soon as they are on scene.

The road is closed at 364 and Highway 640. Conditions are extremely foggy.

More to come as information becomes available.