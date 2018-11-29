Police on scene investigating a collision involving a train and SUV, north of Edenwold, Sask.
Members of the RCMP and Regina Police Service are on the scene of a collision involving an SUV and a train north and west of Edenwold, Sask.
The collision happened on Grid 640 and police have confirmed the vehicle was carrying five people.
All five occupants were transported to hospital with injuries, one is serious.
An RCMP accident reconstructionist is on scene, but the investigation will fall to the CN police as soon as they are on scene.
The road is closed at 364 and Highway 640. Conditions are extremely foggy.
More to come as information becomes available.
