Highway 5 east of Saskatoon closed due to crash

Highway 5 east of Saskatoon will be closed for several hours due to a crash.
Saskatoon RCMP said a semi and a vehicle collided Thursday roughly 15 kilometres east of the city.
No other details have been released at this time.
Police said a forensic reconstructionist has been called in to investigate.
The highway hotline is advising drivers to find alternate routes.
