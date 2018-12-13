Traffic
December 13, 2018 1:49 pm

Highway 5 east of Saskatoon closed due to crash

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

RCMP close Highway 5 east of Saskatoon after a collision between a semi and a vehicle.

Courtesy: RCMP
A A

Highway 5 east of Saskatoon will be closed for several hours due to a crash.

Saskatoon RCMP said a semi and a vehicle collided Thursday roughly 15 kilometres east of the city.

READ MORE: RCMP recover body of missing Swift Current man

No other details have been released at this time.

Police said a forensic reconstructionist has been called in to investigate.

The highway hotline is advising drivers to find alternate routes.

READ MORE: 5 injured, 1 seriously, after crash between train and SUV northeast of Regina

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Highway 5
Highway 5 Collision
Highway 5 Crash
Highway 5 Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News