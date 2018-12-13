Highway 5 east of Saskatoon closed due to crash

Highway 5 east of Saskatoon will be closed for several hours due to a crash.

Saskatoon RCMP said a semi and a vehicle collided Thursday roughly 15 kilometres east of the city.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police said a forensic reconstructionist has been called in to investigate.

The highway hotline is advising drivers to find alternate routes.

