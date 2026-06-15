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Crime

Boy facing charges after Toronto officer hit by vehicle during auto theft

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 8:20 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto officer hit by vehicle during attempted auto theft'
Toronto officer hit by vehicle during attempted auto theft
WATCH: Toronto officer hit by vehicle during attempted auto theft
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A 12-year-old boy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a Toronto police officer was seriously hurt during an attempted auto theft Monday.

The incident, which Ontario’s police watchdog is now probing, unfolded around 1:30 a.m. on the Leaside Bridge, near Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road.

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kristy Denette said four officers in two cars tried to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle on the bridge.

“There was contact made with a police officer and that vehicle, and then there were multiple shots fired at the vehicle,” she told reporters.

“The driver took off and abandoned the car a short distance away and then was apprehended on foot a short time later.”

The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. The driver remains in hospital.

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Three people – two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old – were in the vehicle, Denette said. Two are in custody and one is outstanding.

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The nature of the driver’s injuries is not yet known, she added.

“The injury could be from a bullet, could be a graze, could be glass from the vehicle, we don’t yet know that. But what we do know is it’s non-life-threatening injuries at this point,” Denette said.

Police said the boy it arrested has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, possess property over $5,000, dangerous operation, fail to stop for police, attempted murder, assault peace officer and leave accident scene.

Monday’s incident comes amid a string of fatalities involving police officers in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a veteran Toronto police officer died after he was shot when carrying out an early-morning raid.

Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, addressed Monday’s incident when speaking to reporters.

“We’re lucky we don’t have another killed police officer,” he said.

“He was struck by a car. It came to a point that he needed to use his firearm to protect himself.”

The investigation is ongoing,

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

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