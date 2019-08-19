Waywayseecappo police searching for second suspect in house party sexual assault
One man is in custody and Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) are searching for a second suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place at a house party on Waywayseecappo First Nation.
Police said the July 6 incident involved a 30-year-old man who reported being sexually assaulted by two other men while attending the party.
The victim initially reported the assault to RCMP in Saskatchewan, who contacted MFNPS with the details of the report.
One suspect, 28-year-old Raymond Longclaws, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
The second man remains at large.
MFNPS is asking anyone with information about the July 6 incident to contact them at 204-859-5071 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
