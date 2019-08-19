Waywayseecappo police searching for second suspect in house party sexual assault

One man is in custody and Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) are searching for a second suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place at a house party on Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Police said the July 6 incident involved a 30-year-old man who reported being sexually assaulted by two other men while attending the party.

READ MORE: Former U of W Collegiate teacher charged with sexually assaulting teenage students

The victim initially reported the assault to RCMP in Saskatchewan, who contacted MFNPS with the details of the report.

One suspect, 28-year-old Raymond Longclaws, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The second man remains at large.

MFNPS is asking anyone with information about the July 6 incident to contact them at 204-859-5071 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

MEDIA RELEASE – For Immediate Release. Waywayseecappo Police Update – Police Investigate Sexual Assault – Media Contact – Insp. Dave SCOTT 204-856-5370 pic.twitter.com/UEygsv9MDQ — M.F.N.P.S. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service) (@MBFNPolice) August 19, 2019

WATCH: New video to helps show how to report a sexual assault