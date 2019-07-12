U of W Collegiate teacher charged with sexually assaulting teenage students

Winnipeg police have arrested a 46-year-old teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted teenage students.

Two female victims reported the assaults – which police said happened between 2016 and 2018 – in January of this year.

The victims were students at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate at the time of the incidents, and police sex crimes investigators said the accused developed inappropriate teacher/student relationships with both girls.

The girls were 16 and 18 at the time of the alleged assaults. Police said neither victim was physically injured.

An arrest warrant was issued in June but the accused was out of the country. He was arrested Wednesday when he came back to Winnipeg, police said Friday.

Ishmael Mustapha has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Mustapha was detained but has since been released on a recognizance.

