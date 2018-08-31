Manitoba MLA chastized over ‘inappropriate’ hot teacher tweet

An independent Manitoba MLA is under fire on social media for a tweet he sent to a former teacher Thursday, telling her she was his “hottest” teacher, adding he and his classmates had “inappropriate” thoughts about her.
Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher sent the tweet Thursday just after lunch.
The response on social media was overwhelmingly negative.
Global 680 CJOB has reached out to Fletcher for comment.
