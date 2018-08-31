Manitoba MLA chastized over ‘inappropriate’ hot teacher tweet

An independent Manitoba MLA is under fire on social media for a tweet he sent to a former teacher Thursday, telling her she was his “hottest” teacher, adding he and his classmates had “inappropriate” thoughts about her.

Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher sent the tweet Thursday just after lunch.

Ms. Phillips,

Thank you. It's nice to hear from you. You were always my favourite teacher. Given 35 years have passed if I may tell you that you were also the hottest teacher. All the boys loved you in inappropriate ways. :) — Steven Fletcher (@HonSFletcher) August 30, 2018

The response on social media was overwhelmingly negative.

I fixed some of your typos: "Thank you Ms. Phillips. It's nice to hear from you. You were one of my favourite teachers who made learning interesting. Thank you for your long career as an educator." That will be $40 accepted be etransfer because I don't do work for free. — Delaney C (@dlnycrstn88) August 31, 2018

Hey Stephen Fletcher, it's 2018. Maybe try talking to women as if they are people and not objects. — Adrienne Jean (@ohsoretro) August 31, 2018

I suggest you start working on your apology to Ms Phillips, to all women for that matter- this is sexual harassment. — Sheila Watson (@Sheeladeela) August 31, 2018

Whoa! Holy inappropriate Batman. This is sexist and misogynistic and made more so by a position of influence. — Peter MacDougall (@docmacdougall) August 31, 2018

Global 680 CJOB has reached out to Fletcher for comment.