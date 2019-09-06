Regional Psychiatric Centre prisoner charged with attempted sexual assault
A man accused of confining and sexually assaulting a Saskatoon woman this summer faces new charges.
Joseph Yaremko is now accused of assaulting an employee at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in August. The new charges include assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and attempted sexual assault.
In June, he was charged after an incident involving a 21-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the 100-block of Wellman Crescent, allegedly confining her for hours before she escaped.
He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Sept. 5.
Yaremko’s brushes with the law go back several years including a standoff in Saskatoon in 2014. He had escaped from the Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford.
He’s due back in court later this month.
