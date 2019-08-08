Regina man charged with sexually assaulting girl

Police say there could be more victims after a Regina man was charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Officers were called to a home on the morning of Aug. 1 for a report of a sexual assault the previous evening, police said.

The investigation led to six charges being laid against Christopher Cameron Duke, 49, including sexual assault of a person under the age of 16.

He made his first court appearance on Aug. 2.

Regina police said there could be more victims as Duke has travelled across Canada.

He was in Esterhazy, Sask., from November 2018 to February 2019. Duke also travelled from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., to Dawson Creek and Taylor in B.C. during June and July of this year.

Police said his travels were not limited to these areas, but these are his known locations.

He also has a campsite at Craven Country Campground, police said.

No description or photo of Duke was provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

