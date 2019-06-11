Former Regina gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault involving teen girl

Police say they have a charged a former Regina gymnastics teacher with sexual assault involving a teenage student that reportedly took place from 2002-2008.

The Regina Police Service say they arrested Marcel L. Dubroy, 68, as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they first received the report of the alleged sexual assault in November 2018 from the Ottawa Police Service.

The victim, who is now 30, told police she had been sexually assaulted by Dubroy over a number of years.

According to the Queen City Gymnastics Club (QCGC), Dubroy was a coach at their club until 2014 before being “removed from all coaching duties/responsibilities.”

QCGC says his dismissal was not related to the current investigation.

Police say Dubroy was living in Smithers, B.C., and still coaching young athletes through Gymnastics Canada when police first contacted him.

In May, Gymnastics Canada suspended Dubroy for “alleged code of ethics and conduct violations.”

According to police, Dubroy was taken into custody without incident and is also being charged with sexual exploitation, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say he was released on an undertaking and will appear in Regina provincial court on July 17.