Sex assault trial for former Canadian gymnastics coach resumes in Sarnia
SARNIA, Ont. – The trial of a former high-ranking gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault resumes in Sarnia, Ont., today.
Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching at his judge-alone trial.
READ MORE: Woman testifies former Canadian gymnastics coach kissed her on the lips when she was 12
The former head coach of the women’s national team is accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago.
At the beginning of the trial in October, a woman who is now in her 30s testified that Brubaker would kiss her on the lips to say hello and goodbye starting when she was 12 years old.
READ MORE: Canadian women’s gymnastics coach facing multiple sex charges
She also said he touched her inappropriately during sports massages.
Brubaker said he thought he was being a supportive coach and denied any sexual intent.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.