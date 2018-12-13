Crime
December 13, 2018 6:50 am

Sex assault trial for former Canadian gymnastics coach resumes in Sarnia

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, right, leaves the court house in Sarnia, Ont., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 following the first day of testimony in his sexual assault trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

SARNIA, Ont. – The trial of a former high-ranking gymnastics coach accused of sexual assault resumes in Sarnia, Ont., today.

Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching at his judge-alone trial.

The former head coach of the women’s national team is accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast years ago.

At the beginning of the trial in October, a woman who is now in her 30s testified that Brubaker would kiss her on the lips to say hello and goodbye starting when she was 12 years old.

She also said he touched her inappropriately during sports massages.

Brubaker said he thought he was being a supportive coach and denied any sexual intent.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

