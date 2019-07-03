2 children rescued, 2 men arrested in Saskatchewan/Alberta ICE bust

A joint investigation involving the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (Sask ICE) and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ALERT ICE) has resulted in the rescue of two children and the capture of two men.

Rocanville, Sask., and Red Deer, Alta., were each the site of both one arrest and one rescue.

Sask ICE said it received information about two men allegedly accessing cloud-based child pornography, sharing child porn and discussing sexually assaulting children via a “popular social media platform.” The information was received on June 24, and Sask ICE said it began sharing information with ALERT ICE to further the investigation.

On June 26, search warrants were executed in both Rocanville and Red Deer. Police said officers seized numerous electronic devices. Two men were arrested and the two children were rescued.

The respective provinces’ child services departments are involved in the children’s care, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Rocanville. He has since been charged with three counts of sexual interference, making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography. He is also charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

A 40-year-old Red Deer man faces 11 charges. These include two counts of making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child, sexual assault, interference and exploitation as well as making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography. He has also been charged with incest.

The names of the accused are not being released in order to protect the identities of the victims.

The 35-year-old was initially held in custody at the Regina Police Service headquarters, but has since been released. He is scheduled to appear in court in Regina on Thursday.

The 40-year-old man is being held in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on July 17.

The two ICE units extended thank-yous to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Red Deer RCMP and Moosomin RCMP for their assistance in the investigation.

The ICE units are comprised of members from their respective provinces’ major police agencies.