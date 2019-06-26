Preeceville, Sask. man given 10 years in federal prison for 2017 sexual assault

A Preeceville, Sask. man was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on Wednesday for sexual assault.

In Yorkton Provincial Court, Shawn Pasiechnik, 21, pleaded guilty for assaulting a woman inside her home at gunpoint in December 2017. The sentence came shortly after.

At the time of the attack, the victim’s mother and 11-year-old son were at home.

The victim described the night in her victim impact statement as a “nightmare” and something that has “destroyed” her.

Pasiechnik is the second person arrested in this case. Devin Beleski, who was 25 at the time, spent a month in jail before DNA confirmed his innocence three months later.

The assault took place about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2017. The victim said she was in the bed when she heard the dog barking.

She got up to see what was causing the dog to bark, and when she opened the door, Pasiechnik, wearing a mask and latex gloves, forced his way in at gunpoint.

Her son came out of his bedroom, before Pasiechnik turned the gun on him. His mom ordered the boy back to his room.

Pasiechnik then forced her to engage in a number of sexual acts.

“I am a single mother. I work hard and do my best to provide a good quality of life for my son,” she said, fighting back tears while reading her victim impact statement.

“My job is to protect him [and] although we are alive today, you, Shawn, have taken away one of the most important values. My job as a mother is to provide, to protect.”

As the victim addressed Pasiechnik, he carried a blank stare on his face and never made eye contact with her.

Pasiechnik did say, “he was sorry to the victim and her family, and everyone else who were impacted.”

He claims he doesn’t fully remembered what happened that night, as he spent the day out on the lake ice fishing and drinking heavily. He believes he was black out drunk at the time.

Pasiechnik was a regular client of the victim, at her place of work.

Beleski, the initial man arrested in the case, was in court on Wednesday, but the judge ruled against hearing his victim impact statement.

Pasiechnik refused to provide a DNA sample to police during the investigation, but officers were fortunate when they witnessed him spit on the ground.

Police tested DNA on six willing participants, including Beleski.