Saskatoon police find stolen vehicle with 4-year-old girl inside
Saskatoon police have found a four-year-old girl after a vehicle was briefly stolen on Tuesday in the Lawson Heights SC area.
It was reported that a 2012 Kia Forte with the preschooler in the backseat had been taken from the mall parking lot in the 100-block of Primrose Drive at roughly 2:15 p.m. CT.
As of 2:29 p.m., police said the car and the child inside had been located.
The girl was unharmed, according to a press release.
No arrests or charges were reported, and police are still investigating.
