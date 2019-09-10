View Full Results
Crime
September 10, 2019 5:05 pm

Saskatoon police find stolen vehicle with 4-year-old girl inside

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Police have located a four-year-old girl after a car was briefly stolen in Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon.

Saskatoon police have found a four-year-old girl after a vehicle was briefly stolen on Tuesday in the Lawson Heights SC area.

It was reported that a 2012 Kia Forte with the preschooler in the backseat had been taken from the mall parking lot in the 100-block of Primrose Drive at roughly 2:15 p.m. CT.

As of 2:29 p.m., police said the car and the child inside had been located.

The girl was unharmed, according to a press release.

No arrests or charges were reported, and police are still investigating.

