Cyclist caught with 85 pieces of ID: Saskatoon police

A man is facing numerous charges after reportedly being found with dozens of pieces of identification — none belonging to him.

Saskatoon police said officers spotted the man riding a bike on the Meewasin Trail near the University Bridge at 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

He was stopped for not having a light, police said, and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

His turned his backpack over to officers and then attempted to ride away on his bike, police said, but was arrested after a brief altercation with officers.

Officers found 85 pieces of government-issued ID and four credit cards in the backpack, none that belongs to the cyclist, police said.

A 36-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with 85 counts of possession of identification and four counts of possession of stolen credit cards.

He is also facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

