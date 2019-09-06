Man charged with voyeurism in alleged recording at Saskatoon gas station washroom

Saskatoon police have laid a voyeurism charge against a man accused of recording a woman and girls in a washroom at a gas station.

The charge was laid after consultation with Crown prosecutors, police said.

A woman told officers she believed a man at the Fas Gas in the 400-block of Circle Drive East recorded her, along with four girls, while they were using the washroom on Sept. 1, police said.

She said the man had shown suspicious behaviour before they used the washroom and said she saw a cellphone camera through a damaged ceiling tile, according to police.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old Saskatoon man and seized his cellphone. He was later released from custody as the investigation continued, police said.

He turned himself in on Thursday evening and was charged.

Investigators said they continue to work on getting a search warrant to access the contents of the cellphone.

