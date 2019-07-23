Crime
July 23, 2019 5:06 pm
Updated: July 23, 2019 5:44 pm

Halton police seek suspect in Georgetown voyeurism investigation

By News Anchor  900 CHML
Halton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a voyeurism investigation. The suspect reportedly pointed a cellphone up women's skirts in a Winners in Georgetown, Ont.

Halton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a voyeurism investigation.

Police say on Wednesday, June 26, a man was walking around the Winners Homesense store on Guelph Street in Georgetown. Police say the suspect was spotted stopping near female shoppers and appeared to be pointing a cellphone up their skirts.

A second incident was also reported to police at the same location on Thursday, July 13.

The suspect is described as being 5′ 8″ to 6′ tall, with a small or slight build, in his early to mid-20s.

He has a pale, possibly light olive, complexion, and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

