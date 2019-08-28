Voyeurism charge laid in case of man secretly recording children in Springbank Park
London police have laid a charge of voyeurism in connection with an investigation launched in early July.
Police were first contacted July 9 after a man was seen secretly recording young children on his cellphone in Springbank Park.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, police charged a 35-year-old London man with one count of voyeurism. He’s due in court October 8 in relation to the charge.
No other details have been provided but police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
