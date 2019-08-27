London man faces charges following reported sexual assault in taxi cab

London police say a taxi driver has been charged after a reported sexual assault inside a taxi cab.

At around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, police say a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a taxi driver who picked her up in the area of Richmond and Ann streets.

According to police, the woman said she was sitting in the front passenger seat when the taxi driver allegedly began touching her while the vehicle was moving. The woman also alleged he was filming the incident on a cellphone, police said.

According to police, the woman said the taxi eventually came to a stop, with its driver exiting the vehicle.

Police say the woman then locked the taxi cab’s doors, moved into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove off, later stopping to contact police.

The woman did not sustain any injuries during the incident, police said.

A 46-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism.

He is set to appear in a London courthouse on Oct. 10.

Police added that the victim and the suspect are not known to each other.