Assault on 2 people outside of Lavish nightclub appears to be hate-motivated: London police

London police are saying an early morning assault outside an LGBTQ2 nightclub over the weekend appears to be hate-motivated.

At 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a disturbance outside Lavish nightclub on Dundas Street just west of Wellington downtown.

Const. Sandasha Bough says when police arrived, they found two people with minor injuries. She says they were treated by EMS at the scene and not taken to hospital.

Bough says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and it will be up to the court to decide if it falls into the hate category.

“Right now it does appear as though it has a hate or bias motivation behind it,” said Bough.

“However, it is an ongoing investigation. Whether or not it falls into that category when it comes down to sentencing if charges are laid, then that’s up to the courts to decide.”

Police have not released any information on suspects but ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about this incident to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).