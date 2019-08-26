Verbal confrontation leads to stabbing: Norfolk County OPP

Provincial police in Norfolk County say a verbal altercation escalated into violence that left one person stabbed on Friday.

Officers were called to a home on West Street at around 6:15 p.m.

Police say a verbal altercation involving three men took place and that it later escalated into a physical confrontation that ended up at the emergency entrance to a local hospital.

During the confrontation, a victim was injured by an edged weapon before two suspects fled the scene.

Both suspects travelled eastbound on West Street with one riding a bicycle and the other on foot.

Police say the victim was treated at the emergency room in the nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspects know each other and police say there is no threat to public safety.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).