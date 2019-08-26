Crime
August 26, 2019 8:56 am
Updated: August 26, 2019 9:28 am

Child emerges unscathed after falling into West Perth septic tank

Police say a 2-year-old girl had fallen into a septic tank, but that her father acted quickly to pull his daughter out.

Provincial police in Perth County are a reporting a close call after a 2-year-old girl emerged unscathed after falling into a septic tank.

Officers were called to a trailer park south of Fullarton at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the girl had fallen into a septic tank, but that her father acted quickly to pull his daughter out.

She was then rinsed off with a garden hose and transported to hospital as a safety precaution.

Police say she was unharmed.

Officers are reminding the public to always be cautious around septic tanks and ensure that the tanks’ lids are secure.

