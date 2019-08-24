Oxford County OPP search for suspects in relation to corn stalks theft

OPP are seeking two suspects after a theft of corn stalks.

Police say they were called to an address on 16th Line in East Zorra-Tavistock township on Wednesday around 4:43 p.m.

It was later determined that suspects were seen in a field of sweet corn, allegedly cutting down the corn stalks.

Police believe the suspects then loaded the stalks into the trunk of a black Chevrolet Impala and took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.