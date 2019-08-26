Hidden camera found in Summerhill Winery staff washroom: Kelowna RCMP

A staff member at Summerhill Winery in Kelowna has been fired and arrested after a hidden camera was discovered in the staff washroom, according to staff and RCMP.

On August 23, police were told that somebody found what they thought was a small camera concealed in the staff washroom at the winery.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking help in finding missing woman in 100 Mile House area

Police arrested a man who could face voyeurism charges.

According to Kelowna RCMP, he was released from police custody and will appear in court.

WATCH (March 21, 2019): Two arrested in South Korea for spycam that livestreamed 1,600 motel guests

Const. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP said, “Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Man airlifted to hospital after shooting near Coalmont, B.C.

Ezra Cipes, Summerhill Winery CEO, said in a statement, “We’ve done a sweep and made sure there are no other cameras.”

“We’re working on supporting our team and getting through this together.”