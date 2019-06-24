Man arrested after hidden cameras found in ‘James Bond’ set toilets

A man has been arrested after a concealed camera was found in the women’s washroom at the studios where the next James Bond movie is being shot in Buckinghamshire, England.

Thames Valley Police said a 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The man was subsequently charged with voyeurism, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told CNN.

A spokeswoman for Pinewood Studios said the studio is taking the issue “very seriously.”

“We have reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation,” she said.

Police said the device was discovered last week.

In May, James Bond star Daniel Craig had minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica.

The official James Bond twitter account shared the news in a tweet.

The statement said that production continued during the 51-year-old actor’s two-week post-surgery rehabilitation and that the film will stay on track to hit its April 2020 release date.

This is Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

—With files from the Associated Press