Saskatoon judge reverses ‘clearly inappropriate’ bail result for alleged voyeur

In a rare move, a Saskatoon judge has ordered a man released on bail will go back into custody as he awaits trial on roughly 50 voyeurism charges.

Justice Heather MacMillan-Brown called a provincial court judge’s decision to release him “clearly inappropriate.” In a written decision, she said the judge over-emphasized numerous aspects of the case.

The provincial court judge “also erred by unduly minimizing the impact of the offence of voyeurism upon these complainants and upon the public,” MacMillan-Brown said.

In March, Saskatoon police arrested Kyle Hameluck on charges of voyeurism, prowl by night and theft. The alleged events happened in the University of Saskatchewan area between January 2018 and March 2019.

He received bail May, but Crown prosecutor Evan Thompson argued the judge under-emphasized the seriousness of the matter.

The charges “bear striking resemblance” to crimes Hameluck was previously sentenced for, according to the judge. He is also accused of carrying out his acts while on probation.

In April 2017, Hameluck pleaded guilty to charges including voyeurism, committing an indecent act, prowling by night mischief. During eleven incidents, he peered into windows and took videos of women who nude or partially undressed.

“I am not satisfied that Mr. Hameluck can be safely managed in the community,” MacMillan-Brown said.

In her decision, MacMillan-Brown noted how the provincial court judge that granted Hameluck’s bail called him “marginally releasable” and said he was “going to take a chance” on him.

New evidence delivered in the Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench earlier this month “could well have tipped the balance,” according to the judge.

Hameluck has been ordered to turn himself in at the Saskatoon Correction Centre no later than the morning of July 24.