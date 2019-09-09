Man assaults 4 people with shovel at Saskatoon Home Depot store

Four people were injured after a man reportedly attacked them with a shovel at a Saskatoon hardware store.

Saskatoon police said officers were called to the Home Depot on Circle Drive East at roughly 6:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.

Officers were told a man inside the store carried out the assault for unknown reasons.

Four people were found with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, and paramedics treated the other two victims at the scene.

A 29-year-old Saskatoon man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault.

Police said the victims and suspect are known to each other.

