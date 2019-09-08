Canada
September 8, 2019 2:54 pm

Saskatoon police shut down ‘noisy’ block party of over 300

By Online Producer  Global News

One man was arrested following a noise complaint coming from a block party of over 300 people in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police had to intervene in quite the rager Saturday night.

They were called to the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue South at about 11:15 p.m. for a complaint of a “noisy party.”

They arrived to find a city block full of people, estimated to be more than 300.

READ MORE: Man charged after stabbing at North Battleford, Sask. house party

Police said there were “projectiles” thrown at them and the crowd was acting in an “aggressive” manner. Officers proceeded to methodically move the groups out of the area.

The scene was cleared shortly before midnight, according to police.

One person was charged with assaulting an officer. He was taken to detention and will appear in court a later date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Disturbance
House Party
noise compaint
Noise Complaint
noisy house party
saskatoon disturbance
Saskatoon Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.