Saskatoon police shut down ‘noisy’ block party of over 300

Saskatoon police had to intervene in quite the rager Saturday night.

They were called to the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue South at about 11:15 p.m. for a complaint of a “noisy party.”

They arrived to find a city block full of people, estimated to be more than 300.

Police said there were “projectiles” thrown at them and the crowd was acting in an “aggressive” manner. Officers proceeded to methodically move the groups out of the area.

The scene was cleared shortly before midnight, according to police.

One person was charged with assaulting an officer. He was taken to detention and will appear in court a later date.