Multiple stabbings at house party in St. Andrews Friday

RCMP In Selkirk responded to multiple stabbings at a house party on Friday night.

At 11:40 p.m., Mounties responded to a residence on Highland Drive in the RM of St. Andrews

When they arrived, officers witnessed approximately 200 people, many of them youths, attempting to flee the party on foot and in vehicles.

Investigators were alerted to a residence, and located two boys outside, aged 16 and 17, that had been stabbed.

Another 17-year-old male was also located inside the house with stab wounds. All three were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Throughout the investigation, RCMP determined that an open invitation to a party at the home was posted to social media, resulting in the large attendance. The stabbing occured following an altercation between two groups.

Selkirk RCMP are continuing with the investigation