Serious highway crash near Mitchell sends two to hospital

An intersection was closed and emergency crews were still on scene late Friday afternoon after a serious crash near Mitchell, Man. sent two to hospital in serious condition.

A westbound gravel truck was stopped at about 10:30 a.m., waiting to to turn south when a cargo van pulled up behind it, RCMP told Global News.

Another approaching vehicle didn’t stop in time, rear-ending the vehicles and pushing them into the eastbound lane of Hwy. 52 where they were broadsided by a third vehicle.

Two people were rushed to hospital, but there was no word on their conditions.

Mitchell, Man. is about 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP expected the intersection to re-open Friday evening.