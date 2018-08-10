mitchell manitoba crash
August 10, 2018 5:19 pm
Updated: August 10, 2018 5:20 pm

Serious highway crash near Mitchell sends two to hospital

By Senior Anchor  Global News

Two people were injured in a crash near Mitchell, Man.

Global News
A A

An intersection was closed and emergency crews were still on scene late Friday afternoon after a serious crash near Mitchell, Man. sent two to hospital in serious condition.

A westbound gravel truck was stopped at about 10:30 a.m., waiting to to turn south when a cargo van pulled up behind it, RCMP told Global News.

READ MORE: Sask. man dead after rollover near Pipestone, Man.

Another approaching vehicle didn’t stop in time, rear-ending the vehicles and pushing them into the eastbound lane of Hwy. 52 where they were broadsided by a third vehicle.

Two people were rushed to hospital, but there was no word on their conditions.

Mitchell, Man. is about 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP expected the intersection to re-open Friday evening.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
manitoba accident
Manitoba crash
Manitoba RCMP
Mitchell Manitoba
mitchell manitoba crash
RCMP crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News