15-year-old boy killed, another injured in St. Andrews hit and run

A hit and run Friday night has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy from the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

RCMP say they responded to a collision Friday night just before midnight.

The investigation determined two 15-year-old boys were riding bikes on the shoulder of Donald Road, just off Highway 9, when a vehicle went off the road and struck them both.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s currently listed in stable condition.

The driver fled on foot after his vehicle became disabled, and was quickly tracked down with help from police dog services.

The 29-year-old male suspect from Calgary is facing multiple charges.

RCMP say driving while impaired by drugs is considered a factor in the collision.